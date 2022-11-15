For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were killed in a “violent confrontation” in Bedfordshire.

Police were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle on Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, at around 1.20am on Sunday morning.

After arriving at the scene, emergency services found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Two of them died at the scene and the third remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, Bedfordshire Police said.

Third man was hospitalised after violent confrontation on Tithe Farm Road (ITV Anglia)

Detectives on Monday arrested a man in connection with the deaths.

The suspect, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said one of the victims was in his 20s and the other in his 30s.

Superintendent Carl Foster said: “This was a shocking incident which has occurred in a busy area of Houghton Regis and has no doubt caused great concern to the local community.

“We have a dedicated team working on this investigation and are carrying out a range of inquiries in order to bring those responsible to justice.

“People will see an increased police presence in the town over the coming days and we are continuing to offer support to the families affected at this difficult time.”

He added: “The investigation team has been greatly assisted by the response from residents, we have received an incredible amount of information from the public.

“Please do continue to come forward with anything that might be relevant in assisting us to establish who is responsible.

“In a week where forces nationally are responding to knife crime, we are committed to tackling this issue.

“This incident depicts a level of violence that we will not allow to go unpunished, and equally we will work hard to prevent.”