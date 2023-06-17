‘Gorgeous’ family of four found dead in Hounslow flat named as community in ‘shock’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A west London community is in “shock” after a family of four, including two young children, were found dead at their home.

Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, three, were discovered dead on Friday afternoon by police who forced their way into their Hounslow flat.

Homicide detectives from Metropolitan Police are now investigating what took place but have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Officers broke into the family’s home in Staines Road, Bedfont, shortly after 3pm on Friday after receiving distress calls.

The Met has said it is too early to speculate on the “tragic incident”. However, that homicide detectives are involved suggests foul play has not been ruled out. Forensic officers wearing white suits have been spotted and photographed at the scene.

“It's tragic, her parents were really good people, hard workers, the mother was a cleaner in a hotel, I think the father was a builder,” said family friend Maria Gouveia, whose daughter was friends with Maja.

“Maja was a lovely, beautiful girl, with a strong personality, but she had not been in school for a few days.

“People in her class were texting her, my daughter messaged her on Snapchat, it was not like her to go quiet. I think they were going to Mallorca for the dad's 40th birthday very soon, that's where I hoped they were when I heard about this.

“It's shocking, the little boy was so sweet, he was going to start nursery in a few months, we are praying for them.”

Forensics teams were seen on site (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Another mother, Naura Hooper, 46, who attended the scene, said she used to take Maja out with her daughters.

She said: "Maja was a nice girl, very intelligent and well-liked, the family were nice whenever I met them."

A police officer was stood outside the property on Saturday, while forensic investigators, wearing masks and gloves, worked at the scene.

Police and forensic investigators at the scene in Hounslow (PA Wire)

Naresh Regmi, 49, who lives nearby said: "The police were here yesterday with forensics, working on the property.

"We didn't know the people who lived there – maybe they were new to this area?"

Speaking to the BBC, a neighbour said: “I am in shock … I have a child as well. It is not a normal crime, it is a proper crime.”

Another man added: “The circumstances, it is very tragic and as a parent myself I feel for the young ones lost. It really is a tragedy and I am very sorry at this time.”

A third, female neighbour said: “It is shocking. Normally we are so quiet.”

Police at the scene in Hounslow (PA Wire)

The Wlodarczyks were said to be living in the upper flat in a duplex.

Tributes flowed in for the family, who were described by one Bedfont resident as "absolutely gorgeous".

Another neighbour also told The Sun the 11-year-old girl was "happy, bubbly, very intelligent, mature for her age".

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: "I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media.”

Inquiries continue and post-mortem examinations on the victims will take place in due course. The Met Police said officers would be present in the area over the weekend.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5135/16Jun.

Seema Malhotra, local MP for Feltham & Heston, made a statement on Twitter.

“Everyone will be devastated by the news that two adults and two children [were] found dead in their home in Bedfont,” she tweeted. “Specialist investigations are ongoing. Our thoughts are with their family.”