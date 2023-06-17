Hounslow incident latest news - Met police homicide probe as two children among four found dead in flat
Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people after bodies found in property in Bedfont, west London
Homicide police have launched an investigation after four people were found dead in a flat in west London, including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.
Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.
Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.
Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin, the Metropolitan Police said.
Police are not currently seeking anybody in connection with the incident.
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened.”
Police ‘not currently seeking anyone else in connection with incident'
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is “not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident”.
The force said enquiries are underway.
What is known about what happened
Four people have been found dead in a flat in west London including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.
Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.
Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.
However, enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin. The Met’s investigation is led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.
Police statement in full after four bodies found in Hounslow flat
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.
“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.
“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.
“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”
Met police homicide probe as two children among four found dead in Hounslow flat
Police have launched a probe after four people were found dead in a flat in west London including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.
Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.
Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.
Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin, the Metropolitan Police said.
Police are not currently seeking anybody in connection with the incident.