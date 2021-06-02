Reality TV star known as Hull’s Ken Doll has £10k face ‘ruined’ in bank holiday street attack

A “human Ken doll” was reportedly attacked by two men over the bank holiday just before he is about to start a new reality TV show.

Jimmy Featherstone, 22, has previously hit the headlines for his striking look modelled on the chiselled features of Barbie’s boyfriend.

Mr Featherstone said he was enjoying a drink with friends on Saturday when two men approached and began asking “what’s so special about you?”

He said security asked the pair to leave but they then returned to his table 30 minutes later, before one tapped him on the shoulder and “whacked” him in the face before the other person punched him from the other side.

The plastic surgery enthusiast said he was then “booted” in the head before his attackers fled the scene, at Silvers Bar in his hometown of Hull, East Yorkshire.

Mr Featherstone suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital, where he underwent a brain scan.

He reported the incident to police.

The aspiring reality TV star has spent £10,000 on plastic surgery (Tom Maddick / SWNS)

He said: “I was out having a great night with my friends when these two guys starting bothering me.

“Lots of drunk girls were chatting to me and taking pictures because they had seen me in the news, it was really fun.

“I don’t know if these men were jealous or what but they started asking, ‘what’s so special about you?’ “They left in the end but then came back and just started attacking me, I couldn’t believe it. I was in total shock.

“I’m sure it was a homophobic attack because as they were punching me they were calling me ‘gay’ and ‘queer.’”

Mr Featherstone added that he is hoping to appear on a TV show dubbed the ‘Yorkshire version of Towie’ and that he is still in “a lot of pain” from the attack and has struggled to sleep since the assault.

The show, called Hooked on the Look, was due to start filming next week and according to their Instagram profile is about people with “eye-popping cosmetic surgery to extreme fashion.”

He added: “But this won’t change who I am or how I act. I won’t less this incident stop me from being myself. I will still dress how I like and behave how I like.”

Mr Featherstone was in the news last month after saying his aim is to look like a real-life Ken doll. It is estimated that he has so far spent £10,000 on plastic surgery, including procedures such as lip fillers, cheek fillers, botox and veneers.

He has previously said he “loves” the “plastic fantastic” look and will keep getting cosmetic work done until he’s finally satisfied.

Humberside Police said it was investigating the incident and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement on the force’s website said: “It has been reported that at 10pm on Saturday 29 May 2021 a 22-year-old man was punched to the face a number of times by two men causing facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

“At this stage of our investigations no one has been arrested in connection with the incident however we are following up on a number of lines of enquiries.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the incident and would ask for anyone with information that would help with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/55532/21.”

Additional reporting by SWNS