Hunt saboteurs claim supporters of a hunt “went on a rampage”, targeting opponents’ homes, trying doors, smashing car windows and slashing tyres to intimidate them.

The Blackmore and Sparkford Vale Hunt, based in Dorset and Somerset, denies any involvement and says it will help police with any inquiries. It said it hoped the attackers were brought swiftly to justice.

In the first attack, in Somerset around 6.30pm on Thursday evening, the tyres were slashed on cars belonging to an activist and his wife, and the windscreen and side windows were broken on his car, according to North Dorset Hunt Saboteurs.

The wife reportedly saw two masked men smashing the cars but they fled when the owner went to confront them.

“The activist’s wife is traumatised and his adult children are now extremely concerned for his safety,” a spokesperson for the saboteurs group told The Independent.

The damage to the car has been put at £3,000.

In the second case, in Dorset at about 8pm, attackers allegedly tried to break into an activist’s home, trying the door handle and banging on the door.

“Tyres were slashed and a windscreen and side window were smashed on the activist’s work van on the drive,” the spokesperson said.

“He was on the phone to his girlfriend at the time and she was very scared. His elderly parents live with him so he’s concerned for their safety too.”

North Dorset Hunt Saboteurs say in the past six weeks they have stepped up their efforts to stop hunters targeting wildlife, and clashes have increased.

Masked hunt supporters confront a female hunt opponent in Dorset (North Dorset Saboteurs)

“It seems that after six weeks of being constantly sabbed, the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale are feeling the pressure,” the spokesperson said, highlighting a video clip said to show terriermen illegally digging out a fox before a chase.

They said such scenarios are common in rural areas.

The violence underlines the continuing skirmishes over countryside activities across Britain. Saboteurs often report having cameras stolen to destroy evidence of hunting and of alleged assaults.

Earlier in the week, two female sabs from Dorset were reportedly attacked by three masked men.

“Their cameras were stolen and they were pushed and shoved. Several 999 calls were made but Dorset Police Rural Crime Team did not attend. Apparently they said it was low priority and would be classed as disturbance of the peace rather than robbery,” they said.

“Sabs will remain undeterred by these mindless acts of violence, and as history as shown, violence never makes sabs go away. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

The Blackmore and Sparkford Vale Hunt (North Dorset Hunt Saboteurs)

Somerset and Dorset have the highest numbers of police reports of “hunt havoc” collected by the League Against Cruel Sports.

A spokesperson for the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale Hunt said: “The hunt does not condone violence or criminal behaviour under any circumstances and strongly denies any involvement in this incident.

“We appreciate this must be a distressing time for the individual concerned and hope those responsible are brought swiftly to justice.

“The hunt will assist the police with any enquiries and urges anybody with any information about this crime to contact the police on 101.”

Dorset Police were unavailable for comment.