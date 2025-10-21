Two more arrested over prison killing of paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins
Ian Watkins died after reports he was attacked with a knife at HMP Wakefield on 11 October
Two more men have been arrested after former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins died in an alleged prison attack earlier this month.
Two inmates from HMP Wakefield, aged 23 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and will be interviewed on Tuesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. They will then be bailed and returned to prison while inquiries continue.
Emergency services were called to the prison on the morning of Saturday 11 October after reports that Watkins was attacked with a knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the murder of Ian Watkins and these arrests form part of that.
“Ian Watkins’ family are being updated as the investigation progresses. However, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.”
Two other inmates, Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, were charged with murder last week and appeared in Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Watkins was jailed for 29 years in 2013 with a further six years on licence after admitting a number of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...