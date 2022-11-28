For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested for murder after a boxing trainer friend of football pundit Ian Wright was stabbed to death with broken glass.

Reece Newcombe, 31, helped train the sports presenter and ex-footballer as well as other celebrities at his gym in Hounslow, London.

A 32-year-old man went to a police station in west London on Monday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal incident at the weekend.

Ian Wright was trained by Mr Newcombe (BBC)

Mr Newcombe’s family paid tribute to the young father, describing him as a “loveable guy” who “didn’t have a bad bone in his body”.

Police found Mr Newcombe suffering serious injuries at the scene of the attack in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday.

Officers administered CPR before paramedics took over and transported him to hospital, but he died later that morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is believed to have been stabbed with a piece of broken glass, with a post-mortem examination to be held in due course.

One of Mr Newcombe’s friends, Jamie Dobson, has organished a GoFundMe to raise money for Reese’s young daughter Misse.

He wrote: “Reece was a lovable, fun guy loved by all. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He made an impact on everyone he met.”

Mr Newcombe was stabbed on Richmond Bridge (PA Wire)

His family wrote on social media: “We are truly heartbroken at the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin.

“Words cannot describe our grief. Our family is broken and never will be the same again without Reece’s larger-than-life personality.”

His brother Kane Newcombe added: “What I would do to have you back. Completely empty without you! Love you so much!

“I idolised you in every way, the way you cared, the way you made me laugh and everyone you was [sic] around, the way you lifted the atmosphere up!”

Westside boxing gym, where Mr Newcombe helped train clients, has also helped SAS Rogue Heroes actor Jack O’Connell get into shape.

Detectives believe a number of people watched the fight and several filmed what happened on their mobile phones.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “Anyone who has yet to speak with police is urged to come forward immediately.

“We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

“I need to hear from all of these people.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make an anonymous tip by contacting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.