Man arrested for murder after Ian Wright’s boxing trainer killed with broken glass
Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found 31-year-old Reece Newcombe with serious injuries
A man has been arrested for murder after a boxing trainer friend of football pundit Ian Wright was stabbed to death with broken glass.
Reece Newcombe, 31, helped train the sports presenter and ex-footballer as well as other celebrities at his gym in Hounslow, London.
A 32-year-old man went to a police station in west London on Monday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal incident at the weekend.
Mr Newcombe’s family paid tribute to the young father, describing him as a “loveable guy” who “didn’t have a bad bone in his body”.
Police found Mr Newcombe suffering serious injuries at the scene of the attack in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday.
Officers administered CPR before paramedics took over and transported him to hospital, but he died later that morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
He is believed to have been stabbed with a piece of broken glass, with a post-mortem examination to be held in due course.
One of Mr Newcombe’s friends, Jamie Dobson, has organished a GoFundMe to raise money for Reese’s young daughter Misse.
He wrote: “Reece was a lovable, fun guy loved by all. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He made an impact on everyone he met.”
His family wrote on social media: “We are truly heartbroken at the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin.
“Words cannot describe our grief. Our family is broken and never will be the same again without Reece’s larger-than-life personality.”
His brother Kane Newcombe added: “What I would do to have you back. Completely empty without you! Love you so much!
“I idolised you in every way, the way you cared, the way you made me laugh and everyone you was [sic] around, the way you lifted the atmosphere up!”
Westside boxing gym, where Mr Newcombe helped train clients, has also helped SAS Rogue Heroes actor Jack O’Connell get into shape.
Detectives believe a number of people watched the fight and several filmed what happened on their mobile phones.
Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “Anyone who has yet to speak with police is urged to come forward immediately.
“We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.
“I need to hear from all of these people.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make an anonymous tip by contacting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.