Police name woman, 36, ‘murdered by stranger’ in Ilford as man arrested

Metropolitan Police have named a 36-year-old woman killed in Ilford on Sunday as Zara Aleena as officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The suspected attacker was arrested at an address in the east London town on Monday afternoon and remained in custody. He is believed to have been a stranger to Aleena, the force said.

Aleena was a local woman attacked at night walking along Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station. She was found by members of the public and police were informed at 2.44am on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed Aleena to hospital where she received treatment but died shortly after.

A post mortem found her death was caused by several injuries. No evidence has been found that weapons were used in the fatal attack.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the senior officer for the Met’s East Area, said: “A full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV has been taking place since yesterday and local people will continue to see a significant police presence over the coming days and weeks.

“Our priorities are to ensure the safety of the local community and to engage locally with residents and people affected.”

Police said they had notified Aleena’s family and were offering support and keeping them updated on the investigation.

A man living nearby the murder scene said the attack on Aleena made him worry for other local women.

Subhash, 60, said: “It’s not just my daughter, it’s other daughters, other girls, other women in the area.

“It’s quite a serious matter, how safe are you in your own area?”

