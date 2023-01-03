Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.

Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.

The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.

Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly charged with procuring “a poison/noxious thing to cause a miscarriage”, concealing the birth of a child, and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice contrary to common law.

Ms Harvey is additionally charged with procuring her own miscarriage by poison/use of an instrument, contrary to Section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 3 January 2023 Squirrel monkeys climb on an abacus during a photocall to illustrate the annual stocktake at London Zoo Getty UK news in pictures 2 January 2023 A walrus at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth. The sighting follows a similar one of the marine mammal in Scarborough which drew huge crowds to the harbour on New Year's Eve PA UK news in pictures 1 January 2023 Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2022 Flowers outside Vivienne Westwood Worlds End shop in London, as a woman waits for the shop to open, the fashion designer has died at the age of 81. PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2022 A walker takes a rest on a bench looking out over the London skyline from Hampstead Heath, early in the morning AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 December 2022 Flooded fields by the River Parrett at Somerset Levels near Bridgwater in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2022 Passengers wait at the barriers at King’s Cross station in London following a strike by members of the RMT in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions PA UK news in pictures 26 December 2022 Snow in Leadhills village in South Lanarkshire. A yellow be aware warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for most of Scotland PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2022 A man dressed as Santa Claus talks to two attendees at the Midland Langar Seva Society’s Christmas Eve dinner for the homeless which is being held in New Street Station, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 23 December 2022 Members of the Loch Insh Dippers wild swim group take part in a Christmas-themed swim in Loch Insh in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2022 People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 21 December 2022 Deano Stapleton, from Finglas, at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice, which is marked by pagan celebrations PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2022 Nurses and supporters march down Whitehall after a day of strike action Getty UK news in pictures 19 December 2022 Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Sarah Pinnington-Auld and her 3 year old daughter, Lucy who is suffering from cystic fibrosis during a visit to King's College University Hospital in London. PA UK news in pictures 18 December 2022 Argentina fans celebrate at Trafalgar Square in London after their side won the World Cup PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2022 Deer graze and walk amongst the frozen undergrowth as the cold weather continues REUTERS UK news in pictures 16 December 2022 King Charles III visits a JW3 Jewish community centre in North London AP UK news in pictures 15 December 2022 NHS nurses hold placards during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in London Reuters UK news in pictures 14 December 2022 Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, during an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Three people have died following the incident and 43 people have been rescued, a Government source said PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2022 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the park PA UK news in pictures 12 December 2022 A person skis in the snow at Greenwich Park, London PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2022 Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2022 Children build a snowman after snow fall in Cheshire Getty UK news in pictures 9 December 2022 Wrexham Football Club co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds speaks with King Charles, during a visit to the club Reuters UK news in pictures 8 December 2022 A person walks their dog as the sun rises over Avon Beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2022 A horse bathed in sunlight in Woodlesford, Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2022 A firefighter in Parliament Square, central London, ahead of a rally to mark the start of a ballot for strikes in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 5 December 2022 Homeless charity Crisis unveil a 4.3 metre tall hyper-real sculpture of a person experiencing homelessness, at London King's Cross station in London PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2022 Runners dressed in Father Christmas attire prepare to take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 December 2022 A participant during the Whitby Krampus Run street parade in Whitby, Yorkshire, which celebrates the Krampus, a horned creature which accompanies Saint Nicholas on his rounds PA UK news in pictures 2 December 2022 The National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, forms the backdrop to projected images created by artists from 16 prestigious Italian digital art studios for the Farnesina Digital Art Experience PA UK news in pictures 1 December 2022 Deer stags clash antlers as the rutting season continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 30 November 2022 Protesters march along Euston Road near Kings Cross Station, as members of the University and College Union take part in a 24-hour strike related to an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2022 Workers place lights onto the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 November 2022 Morag, the six week old Southern white rhino calf, in her yard after she was weighed at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 27 November 2022 A tribute to the late Doddie Weir on the big screen ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir died on Saturday at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2016 PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2022 A bike tour rides along Regent Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2022 A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London Reuters UK news in pictures 24 November 2022 Teachers on the picket line outside Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh in a protest over pay. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, with the action by teachers expected to close the majority of schools across Scotland PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2022 The Redcar Blast Furnace, Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher and Charge Conveyors, at the former steelworks site which have dominated the Teesside skyline for over four decades, are brought down by controlled explosion PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2022 Ocean Rebellion activists demonstrate by vomiting fake oil and causing a fire during a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), central London, which coincides with a wider series of actions focussed on cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2022 The sun rises over Bristol Harbourside as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on a cold, but sunny morning across the south west PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2022 Sparks fly as a blacksmith forges steel on an anvil at the National Trust's Finch Foundry in Oakhampton, Devon to mark St Clement's Day, the patron saint for blacksmiths PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2022 Kevin Sinfield on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from to York to Bradford. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, finishing by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup tournament’s finale on 19 November PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2022 Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to deliver his autumn statement PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2022 Emma Woolf, great niece of British author Virginia Woolf, and her son Ludovic sit next to a new bronze statue of Woolf, unveiled in Richmond, London Reuters UK news in pictures 15 November 2022 Lesley Sutcliffe shelters from the rain next to a life-sized replica of the innermost coffin of King Tutankhamun by artist Amanda Stoner as it goes on display inside a traditional red telephone box which has been converted into a museum, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2022 Members of the hospitality sector demonstrate outside parliament in London. The head of the Confederation of British Industry is urging the UK government to relax immigration rules to help British companies with severe staff shortages, ahead of the chancellors autumn statement EPA UK news in pictures 13 November 2022 England celebrate winning the men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia AAP Image/Reuters

Abortion is legal in England up to 24 weeks’ gestation if carried out by a registered medical practitioner, and can be carried out after 24 weeks in very limited circumstances.

It is alleged in this case that the pregnancy was past 24 weeks and was not carried out by a doctor.

The arrests follow an investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary’s major crime team, the force said.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1 September 2018 and 1 December 2018.

Both defendants were released on bail ahead of the hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court this week.