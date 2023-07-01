For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl was found dead at a home in Ipswich.

Officers made the discovery at just after 11:45am on Friday and the pair were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire and the 22-year-old woman of no fixed abode are currently being questioned by detectives in Martlesham.

Suffolk police said the pair are known to the victim and they are not seeking any other suspects in connection with this case at the moment.

Superintendent Jane Topping said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death of this child. Our initial enquiries are underway and these will continue over the weekend.

“Clearly, such a discovery is extremely distressing for everyone concerned. We’d ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death."

A heavy police presence will remain near the address where the girl’s body was found, in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, for the next few days.

Officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community and they are also appealing for any information which may aid the investigation.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area or has any knowledge of the incident that could help the police with their enquiries should contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/37749/23.