An alleged returned Isis member has been charged with terror offences.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on 29 September and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organisation - Isis - and receiving weapons training.

The arrest of Mr Suleman, from High Wycombe, follows an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.