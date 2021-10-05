Shabazz Suleman: Alleged Isis returnee charged with terror offences after being arrested at Heathrow Airport
Alleged terrorist, 25, is accused of preparing acts of terrorism, being a member of Isis and receiving weapons training
Lizzie Dearden
Tuesday 05 October 2021 18:34
Security Correspondent
An alleged returned Isis member has been charged with terror offences.
Shabazz Suleman, 25, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on 29 September and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
He has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organisation - Isis - and receiving weapons training.
The arrest of Mr Suleman, from High Wycombe, follows an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.