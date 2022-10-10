Pair jailed for trying to smuggle £1.75 million of cocaine into Heathrow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and woman have been jailed for trying to smuggle £1.75 million of cocaine in holdalls into the UK via Heathrow Airport.

Michael Williams, 37, and Jessica Waldron, 36, planned to hand over the 22kg haul during a rendezvous near Terminal 2 after arriving from Colombia on December 14 2019.

Unbeknown to them, Colombian authorities had intercepted the drugs, replaced them with wooden blocks before the plane took off and alerted the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The pair had arranged to leave the stash, hidden in two bags, in airport toilets after touching down in the UK, Isleworth Crown Court was told on Monday.

The defendants were two couriers who were recruited into and played their part in a criminal enterprise to import 22 kilograms of cocaine into the United Kingdom from Colombia. That would have had a street value of about £1.75 million Prosecutor John Ojakovoh

Parts of the handover were planned through the encrypted messaging platform EncroChat, on which they were instructed to pose as a couple by dressing in specific clothing for identification purposes and holding hands on arrival.

When the pair arrived in the UK, they were seen following a third person into the toilets with their bags and exiting without them, the court was told.

Williams and Waldron were arrested by Border Force and pleaded guilty to being concerned with the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug two days later.

Prosecutor John Ojakovoh said: “The defendants were two couriers who were recruited into and played their part in a criminal enterprise to import 22 kilograms of cocaine into the United Kingdom from Colombia.

“That would have had a street value of about £1.75 million.”

Detailing the attempted handover, he said: “There was a rendezvous. They followed (the third person) to the toilet area, having deviated from what had been the natural route for arrivals, and then they were seen going in with holdalls containing the blocks.

It is my submission that the defendants - both of them - were acting under the direction of others, who would only have told them as much as they needed to know to carry out their specific role, because to give them any further information would have effectively been redundant Tom Blackburn, defending

“They came out without the holdalls.”

The prosecutor said Waldron acted as the “lead” courier after getting a message from a contact on November 9 2019 reading: “Hey Jess, it’s D, got something real nice for you and Mike”.

She replied: “Ok.”

Waldron liaised with the Colombian side of the operation and others in the chain of command, making arrangements for cash to be paid to fund their travel before the pair arrived in Colombia.

“Jessica Waldron and Michael Williams had arrived in a prepared way wearing clothes they had been photographed in for identification purposes and held hands as if they were a couple – as they were instructed to do via an EncroChat message they received as they arrived,” Mr Ojakovoh said.

Tom Blackburn, representing the defendants, said they had a smaller role in a wider enterprise and were “following orders” from more senior players.

You must have had some awareness and understanding of the scale of the operation you were involved in. You did this with the expectation of financial advantage Recorder Christopher Stone

“It is my submission that the defendants – both of them – were acting under the direction of others, who would only have told them as much as they needed to know to carry out their specific role, because to give them any further information would have effectively been redundant,” he said.

Mr Blackburn said Waldron and Williams were class A drug users at the time of the offence and motivated in part by a desire to fund their addictions.

They have since kicked their habits and made efforts to reform themselves while in prison, he said.

Waldron was supported in court by four family members, including her mother and brother, as she sat in the dock alongside Williams at a sentencing hearing on Monday.

“They all attend with their love and support for Ms Waldron,” Mr Blackburn said.

Waldron and Williams, both of Holly Hall, Dudley, were each sentenced to six years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Passing sentence, Recorder Christopher Stone said he had taken into account the “significant quantity of drugs” concerned but said both defendants appeared to have “changed for the better” while behind bars.

“You must have had some awareness and understanding of the scale of the operation you were involved in,” he said.

“You did this with the expectation of financial advantage.”