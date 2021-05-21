A man has been arrested over alleged hate crimes after Israel flags featuring swastikas have been put up at a university.

Police have also questioned two other people over separate incidents following a number of reports of antisemitic hate crime at Royal Holloway, University of London.

In one incident, posters of Israeli flags with swastikas covering the Star of David were found taped up around the university’s Surrey campus this week.

A woman shared an image of one of the posters in a Facebook group for Royal Holloway students, branding it “disgusting”.

Surrey Police said a 24-year-old man from Englefield Green had been interviewed in connection with the posters and the incident remained under investigation.

“We are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter,” a spokesperson added.

Two people were also arrested for separate offences earlier this week.

A 21-year-old man, from Egham, and a 19-year-old woman, from Englefield Green, were arrested overnight between Tuesday and Thursday on suspicion of offences contrary to section 18 of the Public Order Act, police said.

They added in a statement: “They were both issued with police bail on 19 May while our investigation continues.

Police are investigating after Israel flags featuring swastikas were put up at The Royal Holloway, University of London, in Surrey (PA)

“This relates to reports of hate crime at Royal Holloway University. We are working closely with the university as our investigation progresses.”

The university's Jewish society said the incidents “cannot be tolerated”.

It added in a statement on Instagram: “Opposition to the Israeli government's actions does not justify these acts of bigotry, just as Islamist violence does not justify Islamophobic bigotry.

“Royal Holloway has garnered a reputation of being a liberal, diverse and welcoming university, yet these images and experiences make Jewish students feel more and more as if that doesn't apply to them.”

Neil Ilhan, President of RHUL Jewish Society, tweeted an image of one of the swastika posters, which he said had been put up outside one of the libraries on campus.

“This is who we share a campus with,” he wrote on Twitter. “We see your attempts to intimidate us, but you will never succeed.”

Jon Howden-Evans, director of student and academic services at Royal Holloway, University of London, said: “Our university has an abhorrence of violence, discrimination and harassment and we believe that we all have a role to play in maintaining a peaceful, respectful, inclusive and welcoming community, on and off campus.

“We witnessed unacceptable behaviour on our campus and online last weekend which we reported to the police who have now taken action and arrests have been made.

“We are also following our own disciplinary procedures and will not hesitate to use the full range of sanctions available to us.

“We have encouraged any member of our community who feels concerned about their wellbeing, or are concerned for someone else, to contact our student or staff welfare teams.”