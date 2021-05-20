Israel and Hamas agree Gaza ceasefire

Israel and Hamas will cease hostilities across the Gaza Strip, bringing an end to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Israel’s security cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire to put an end to an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, Mr Netanyahu’s office announced, while a Hamas official told Reuters the two sides will enter a “mutual and simultaneous” truce from 2am on Friday (11pm GMT Thursday).

Israeli media quoted one Israeli official describing the truce as "quiet in exchange for quiet".

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the fighting was to halt immediately, while other TV channels said it would go into effect at 2am local time.

Rocket sirens sounded in the south of the country after the announcement was made public.

A statement released by the prime minister’s office shortly after the cabinet meeting ending said that they had accepted an Egyptian initiative for a “mutual ceasefire without any conditions, which will take effect later.”

Military officials in the meeting heralded Israel’s “great achievements” in the campaign, some of which were “unprecedented”.

“The political leaders emphasised that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

A Hamas official confirmed to Reuters a “mutual and simultaneous” ceasefire with Israel has been reached.

The decision came after heavy pressure from the US to halt the Israeli offensive.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said reports of a move toward a ceasefire were "clearly encouraging".

She said the US was trying "to do everything we can to bring an end to the conflict".

Earlier US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi by phone and reiterated the message that the United States expects to see a “de-escalation on the path to a cease-fire” between Israel and the Palestinians. The ceasefire ends 11 days of ferocious fighting that has seen an unprecedented amount of rockets rain down on Israel from Gaza, and

