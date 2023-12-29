Jack Grealish’s mansion ransacked by thieves in £1m raid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jack Grealish’s mansion was ransacked by burglars who fled the footballer’s home with £1million worth of stolen goods, including watches and jewellery.

The Manchester City star, 28, was playing against Everton when thieves broke into his £5.5million property in Cheshire.

Around ten of the footballer’s relatives were said to be in the property at the time and were apparently alerted to the intrusion after the footballer’s dogs went “mad”. They hit panic buttons, triggering a scramble by police, who could find no trace of the burglars.

His family had apparently gathered to watch his 3-1 victory over Everton on television on Wednesday night.

Jack Grealish warming up in Merseyside (Getty Images)

A source told The Sun: “The family are really shaken. The gang took a lot of watches and jewellery.

“They executed their raid when Manchester City were playing live on TV and all his family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on.

“No one was injured but there was a lot of panic.”

Grealish reportedly moved into the seven-bedroom mansion, complete with helipad, boating lake, wine cellar, full size tennis courts and football pitches, just before Christmas. He lives in the property with his model fiancée Sasha Attwood, 27.

The terrifying raid came days after the couple hosted their family for a Christmas get-together. The couple posted a photo with their dog Skye on Instagram with the caption: “Merry Christmas everyone, beautiful day with the family.”

Cheshire Police said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police.”