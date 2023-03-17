Man killed girlfriend’s baby after campaign of ‘sadistic’ abuse and joking about torture together
Drug addict Jake Drummond, 33, fatally shook and hit 15-month-old Jacob Lennon early on August 27 2019, leaving him with a ‘face like a panda’
A former caretaker has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s young son after a campaign of “sadistic” abuse.
Drug addict Jake Drummond, 33, fatally shook and hit 15-month-old Jacob Lennon early on August 27 2019, leaving him with a face like a “panda”, the Old Bailey heard.
In the weeks before, Jacob suffered yet more injuries to his face, body and genitals while the boy’s mother Louise Lennon, 32, failed to stop it, jurors were told.