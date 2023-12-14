Family of murdered toddler James Bulger ‘relieved’ killer kept behind bars

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of murdered toddler James Bulger said his killer should never “see the light of day” after the Parole Board ruled against his release this week.

James’s mother Denise Fergus said she was “relieved” at the ruling and was “terrified” at the prospect of child killer Jon Venables leaving prison.

It comes as Venables, 41, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James in 1993, was ruled to still pose a danger to children on Wednesday.

Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson after they snatched James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, when they were both aged 10.

James’ father and uncle, Ralph and Jimmy Bulger, added that they were “grateful” to the Parole Board although there had been a “failure” by the Ministry of Justice to ensure it had all the relevant material before it.

Venables, right, tortured and murdered two-year-old James, left, in 1993 (PA Media)

“I don’t think he should ever see the light of day again. I have never said that before but now I mean it. What he did to James and his reoffending actions after show he can’t be rehabilitated,” Ms Fergus told The Mirror.

In the decision, the Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.”

The panel of parole judges “doubted Mr Venables’ ability to be open and honest with professionals, and concluded that there remained a need for him to address outstanding levels of risk”, it added.

Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, with parole judges last considering his case in September 2020.

Venables (left) was jailed alongside Robert Thompson (right) after they snatched James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, when they were both aged 10 ( )

His previous parole review in 2020 determined he used sex and pornography “as a means of coping”, felt a “lack of fulfilment in life” and had a “need for excitement”, as it looked at his behaviour leading up to his more recent offences.

In a statement, Ralph and Jimmy Bulger criticised the MoJ and said government officials had been “hostile” ahead of the Parole Board hearing.

They raised concerns that a memorandum of the sexual element of James’ murder was never admitted to the Parole Board panel.

They said: “The further offending by Jon Venables has had a traumatic impact on us. We are immensely concerned that the MoJ is incapable of protecting the public and that officials within it are clearly not fit to fulfil their obligations.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “James Bulger’s barbaric murder was a crime that shocked the nation and I welcome the Parole Board’s decision to keep his killer behind bars.

“Public protection is our number one priority, which is why I opposed Jon Venables’ release and this Government is reforming the parole system to introduce a stronger ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders.”