A Conservative MP has been charged with failing to stop after a car crash in November last year.

South Wales Police said Jamie Wallis, 37, who represents Bridgend and Porthcawl in Wales, had also been charged with failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

The crash happened in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, in the early hours of November 28 last year.

Mr Wallis, of Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 10 May.

Earlier this year Mr Wallis made history by becoming the UK's first openly trans MP.

Mr Wallis in March said he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and wanted to transition.

In a statement posted online at the time, the MP said he was not sure how to proceed but wanted to make the situation public.

He added he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder triggered by a previous attempt to blackmail him about his gender, and an incident of rape, which had left him “not OK”.

The MP won praise from across the political spectrum for showing “bravery” in talking about his situation.

More follows...