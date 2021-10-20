Bermondsey stabbing: Family ‘devastated’ after man killed at rave

The family of a 26-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a music event in south London has said the loss has “ripped apart our family devastated our lives and left us heartbroken.”

Jason Nyarko, from Lewisham, was fatally stabbed on 26 June while attending an unlicensed music event on Stockholm Road not far from Millwall Football Club’s stadium in south Bermondsey.

Jason’s sister Goldie Nyarko said: “It has been extremely difficult to face what has now become our reality and to accept and come to terms with what happened to Jason.

“To be honest we don’t think we ever will.”

She continued: “Losing Jason has ripped apart our family, devastated our lives and has left us heartbroken. Words will never be enough to convey how painful each day without our Jason is. Not only was Jason a twin, a brother, a son, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew, he was the one who kept the family strong and together. He was loved by so many and the impact of his death has left so many broken. Twenty-six years of happiness – that’s all we had.”

The Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene on Stockholm Road just before midnight and despite the efforts of paramedics, Jason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released 15 images of potential witnesses they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

Faces of people police hope to speak to in connection to Jason’s death (Met Police )

Police have insisted that anyone with information about the music event will not get in trouble for coming forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “You might think what you saw or heard that evening is not relevant to us. That is not the case. Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could prove vital to our investigation.

Faces of people police believe could have been victims of the stabbing (Met Police)

“You only need to read the words from Jason’s family to see how distraught they are. Think about how your information could help them get justice on behalf of their son and brother.”

Anyone who was at the event and has information is urged to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205. Footage can be uploaded via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S56-PO1

Information can also be provided completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.