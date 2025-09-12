Man jailed for life over shooting of girl, 9, and three men outside London restaurant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been jailed over the shooting of a nine-year-old girl and three men outside a London restaurant in a long-running gang feud.

Javon Riley, 33, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to life in prison with a minimum term of 34 years on Friday.

The Tottenham man was earlier found guilty of causing grievous harm with intent to the girl, who cannot be named, and of attempting to murder Mustafa Kiziltan, 35, Kenan Aydogdu, 45, and Nasser Ali, 44.

Riley was a hired spotter and getaway driver in the shooting – a bloody rivalry between the Turkish gangs of north London.

The girl was hit in the head by one of six bullets fired by a man on a passing motorbike as she sat with her family in the Evin Restaurant in Kingsland High Street, Hackney, on 29 May 2024.

She still lives with a bullet lodged in her brain.

open image in gallery Javon Riley has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting ( Metropolitan Police )

The three male victims, who were sitting nearby, received gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and thigh.

Sentencing Riley on Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said the gang rivalry had seen a number of “tit-for-tat” murders and attempted murders in London and overseas over the past 10 years.

The three men who were shot were said to be affiliated with the Hackney Turks organised crime gang, who had a rivalry with the Tottenham Turks, with whom Riley had links, jurors had heard.

The gunman is at large but prosecutors said Riley had played a “key role” before, during and after the shooting.

Riley carried out reconnaissance of the restaurant before the attack, scouted for potential targets and drove the gunman away in a stolen car, which was later burnt out.

open image in gallery The shooter has not been identified, with Scotland Yard offering a reward for any information ( PA )

The nine-year-old girl spent three months in hospital and will suffer with lifelong physical and cognitive problems.

Scotland Yard has offered up to £15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person who fired the shots.

During a three-week trial, Riley was asked to identify the “third party” who had recruited him for around £40,000.

He refused, citing fear for his life and that of his family.

The defendant admitted conducting reconnaissance, spotting targets and picking up the gunman, but claimed he believed it was a “smash-and-grab” robbery.

He later admitted the person who used the gun had said to him: “Shots have been fired. I need to get out of here.”

The court heard that Riley, who was born in Jamaica, had a string of convictions dating back to 2008, including for possession of cannabis and cocaine, driving offences and having an offensive weapon and a blade in his car.

He also admitted involvement in car theft, drug dealing and robberies, but said he had never been caught for those offences.

Police recordings revealed Riley’s links to the Tottenham Turks, including talks about Izzet Eren, who was shot in Moldova on 10 July 2024 in what was believed to be a revenge attack.