BBC Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades pleads not guilty to rape charges

TV presenter Jay Blades has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, entered his pleas during a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Blades, who has been on conditional bail, appeared in court via videolink, speaking to confirm his name and thank the judge at the conclusion of the hearing.

He last appeared over the charges at Telford Magistrates’ Court last month.

The alleged offences happened between 23 November 2022 and 24 April 2024.

Blades, of Claverley in Shropshire, found fame on the restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.

He also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Comic Relief, as well as presenting the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020.

However, last year, he stepped away from presenting.

The case against Blades, who was granted conditional bail, was adjourned for trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court in September 2027. The trial could last for up to four weeks.

A case management hearing was also set for the same court on 15 May next year, which Blades will not be required to attend in person.

Speaking to the defendant, His Honour Judge Lowe added: “If you do want to attend, you are free to do so – it is your case after all.”