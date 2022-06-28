Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in jail for sex trafficking young girls

Maxwell enticed vulnerable teenagers to Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Josh Payne
Tuesday 28 June 2022 19:37
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
(PA Media)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest.

The 60-year-old looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a judge in the Southern District of New York passed sentence in front of a packed public gallery.

Her accusers came face to face with her on Tuesday as several women read victim impact statements to the court – describing her as a “manipulative, cruel and merciless person.”

Maxwell lured young girls to massage rooms for Epstein to sexually abuse (US Department of Justice/PA)
(PA Media)

Maxwell, who was described as “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial last year, helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Jurors heard that the socialite summoned a 14-year-old girl to an orgy, groped another victim, and laid a schoolgirl outfit out for a third accuser before a sexualised massage with Epstein, because she “thought it would be fun”.

She was convicted of five offences in December last year, including sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

