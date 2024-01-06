For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police have declined calls to open an investigation into Prince Andrew after new documents related to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contained references to the former royal.

In the documents, Prince Andrew was accused of groping a young 20-year-old while at Epstein’s house in New York, as well as sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 on three separate occasions.

While the majority of the allegations against the former royal contained within the unsealed 1,200 pages are not new, it has been suggested that at least one accusation is fresh.

The Duke of York has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said they had no intention of opening a case.

“We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement read. “As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched.”

In one filing in the latest document, a woman named as Jane Doe #3, who is believed to be Giuffre, alleges she was “forced to have sexual relations with this prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other underaged girls)”.

Campaign group Republic, which reported Prince Andrew to the police on Thursday, suggests this latter accusation is new.

Prince Andrew stepped down from public life after public anger over his friendship with Epstein. He settled the sexual assault case filed against him by Giuffre for an undisclosed sum.

The Duke of York’s team has been approached for comment.