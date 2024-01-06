Jeffrey Epstein list: Newly unsealed documents name Sarah Ferguson, Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey
Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, magician David Copperfield, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking and Bill Clinton have all been named in the documents so far
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
Comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey and Sara Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were mentioned in a tranche of documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that have been unsealed.
Four new documents containing information about Epstein were released on Friday, after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell – who is in federal prison for sex-trafficking – was sued in 2015 after she branded Ms Giuffre a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor. The suit was settled in 2017 but the documents remained sealed – until now.
The first batch of forty court documents was released on Wednesday, naming Donald Trump and Mr Clinton, Prince Andrew and magician David Copperfield. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.
Actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker are mentioned as potential passengers during a ride on Epstein’s private jet.
Maxwell said she did not remember the exact dates of the trips.
Former Epstein’s housekeeper Juan Alessi also testified in a deposition that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York reportedly visited Epstein’s New York mansion with her then-husband.
Court documents reveal Harvey Weinstein attempted to call Epstein
The name of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein appears in a handwritten note left for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, newly unsealed court documents reveal.
The note, dated 1 March 2005, is a message left for Epstein that Weinstein attempted to call the disgraced financier that morning.
“She had on the phone Mr Harvey Weinstein,” the message reads.
There is no implication of wrongdoing by Weinstein in connection to Epstein in the documents.
The Hollywood mogul is in prison for sexual assault charges after he lured women into private meetings, assaulted them, and tried to silence their accusations.
King planning to 'withdraw private funding' for Andrew's security
King Charles is reportedly preparing to withdraw private funding for security operations at Prince Andrew’s home following the unsealing of hundreds of pages of court documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The move would mean Andrew would have to fund the multimillion pound security costs at Royal Lodge himself if he wants to stay in the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, The Telegraph reported.
It hints at the King distancing himself publicly from his younger brother.
The latest trove of unsealed court documents suggest both Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, were friends with Mr Epstein and his partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell.
Both the Prince and his ex-wife have denied any wrongdoing.
King to ‘withdraw private funding’ for Andrew’s security at Royal Lodge
The police are facing increasing calls to investigate the resurfaced sexual assault claims, which the duke denies.
WATCH: Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
What new documents reveal about Clinton's ties with Epstein
Former US president Bill Clinton has been named almost 100 times in unsealed court documents detailing late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. sets of which were released on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The documents describe Mr Clinton as a “close personal friend” of the convicted sex offender although he is not accused of any illegal activity.
Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said she flew to the disgraced financier’s private island of Little St. James with the former US president in a helicopter piloted by the sex offender’s partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.
“I only met Bill [Clinton] twice but Jeffrey told me they were good friends,” Ms Giuffre’s testimony read.
She said Epstein and Maxwell “seemed to have a very good relationship” with Mr Clinton adding that the trio had told “blokey jokes” around the dinner table.
What do the Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal about his ties to Clinton?
The former president faces renewed public scrutiny after being identified multiple times in the newly unsealed court documents
'Never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein,' Ghislaine Maxwell says
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell has denied introducing Prince Andrew to the convicted sex offender, newly released court documents show. Prince Andrew, 63, has strenuously denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, whom he paid millions of pounds to settle a civil case out of court.
Depositions reveal both Ms Maxwell and Mr Epstein knew Prince Andrew.
But asked whether she introduced the prince to Epstein. Maxwell responded: “That would be another of Virginia’s lies and the lies you perpetrate...I never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein at any time ever, so just add that the (sic) to long list of lies.”
Ghislaine Maxwell denied introducing Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein
Disgraced socialite said she had no recollection of introducing pair in London, papers show
Will there be criminal probe against Prince Andrew over new Epstein documents?
Since Prince Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, the Duke of York has come under intense pressure to cooperate with the FBI into the operations of the disgraced financier, who died when he was in prison.
In 2022, Prince Andrew paid millions to settle a US civil case brought by Virginia Guiffre, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by the Duke, including in London in 2001, after being trafficked by Mr Epstein.
Andrew has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
The UK Metropolitan Police said any investigation into human trafficking by Mr Epstein would be focused on his activities and relationships outside the UK.
The police force closed a review of claims made against Prince Andrew, adding that it was taking no further action.
But it said if “new and relevant information” is brought to its attention the force “will assess it.”
Following the release of the latest unsealed court documents the Met police said it would “assess” any relevant information, but added they were not investigating the Duke of York.
Can Prince Andrew face prosecution over Jeffrey Epstein documents?
His royal status would not protect him from criminal prosecution in the US – but it’s unlikely he would ever be extradited
“We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched,” a spokesperson said.
In the US, criminal defence lawyer Duncan Levin, who previously served as an assistant US attorney, said technically the US government could pursue charges against Prince Andrew or arrest him if he ever returned to America.
But he added it is “unlikely” they would seek to extradite him.
“It depends on evidence. A lot of time has passed. If convicted they are serious crimes,” Mr Levin said.
How did Jeffrey Epstein make his money?
Epstein had a modest upbringing, born to a middle-class family in Coney Island, New York City, in 1953. He attended New York University, studying mathematical physiology, but dropped out in 1974.
He went on to become a physics and maths teacher at a school in Manhattan, before being dismissed for “poor performance”. At this point he chose to go into banking, starting his career as a junior assistant to a floor trader.
In 1981, he set up his own company aimed at helping people recover stolen money from fraudulent lawyers and brokers.
Six years later, he was hired by Steven Hoffenberg as a consultant at Towers Financial Corporation, a collection agency that bought debts owed to hospitals, banks and phone companies.
With his wealth, Epstein was able to associate himself with the likes of former US president Bill Clinton
Then, in 1988, he founded his financial management firm J. Epstein & Company, where only clients with at least $1 billion of assets were considered. It’s then that Epstein became involved with money laundering and other criminal activities.
In 1993, it was claimed he became involved in an fraudulent investing scam that brought in investors on false promises of return - but he avoided being charged for his involvement in the scheme.
It remains a mystery as to how he achieved success so quickly at his company, but over the next two decades he struck multi-million-pound deals with some of the world’s wealthiest people and biggest financial institutions.
Trump dined at Epstein's home but 'never sat at the table,' documents claim
Former US president Donald Trump dined at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida home but did not sit at the table, instead eating in the kitchen with a former employee of the disgraced financier, court documents claim.
There is no indication that Mr Trump committed any wrongdoing related to Mr Epstein’s crimes.
However, the former American president has been named a handful of times in the court documents related to the convicted sex offender, which were made public this week.
In a new set of documents unsealed on Friday former Epstein employee Juan Alessi referred to Mr Trump’s visits.
Responding to whether Mr Trump stayed at Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, Mr Alessi said “No, never… He would come, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He [would] eat with me in the kitchen.”
Trump dined at Epstein home but ‘did not sit at the table’ according to documents
The former president would visit for meals but did not have massages there because he ‘had his own spa’
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also visited Epstein mansion, documents claim
Newly released court documents claim Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida home at least once.
Ms Ferguson divorced from the Prince in 1996, but they have remained close. Being named in the court documents does not equate to any accusations of wrongdoing on her part.
Juan ‘John’ Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s home in Palm Beach for about ten years in the 1990s, testified in 2009 that he had seen Ms Ferguson visiting the house alongside the Duke of York.
The Independent has reached out to Ms Ferguson for comment via her charity Sarah’s Trust.
Prince Andrew’s ex Sarah Ferguson also visited Epstein’s home, documents claim
A former Epstein employee testified that the Duchess of York was among the ‘celebrities’ he had seen at disgraced financier’s home
New Epstein documents claim Prince Andrew had 'underage orgy' on private island
Prince Andrew has been accused of participating in an “underage orgy” on convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein’s private island, according to newly unsealed court documents.
The campaign group Republic has called for the Duke of York to be investigated by police after allegations of sexual assault resurfaced in the unsealed court records.
The allegations have previously been reported in the media and Andrew has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
The court document alleges an underage girl – identified only as “Jane Doe 3” – was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.”
The court filing also claims Mr Epstein told the girl to “give the Prince whatever he demanded.”
Starmer says police should be willing to look into Prince Andrew allegations
Investigators should look at victims’ claims ‘whoever’ is accused, says Labour leader
It alleges Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been jailed for sex trafficking young girls, “facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse by acting as a ‘madame’ for Epstein”.
Asked if police should investigate, labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Wherever there’s a complaint made, it’s inevitable that it should be looked at. We have to start with the victims here, and look at what allegations have been made.”
