An “extremely devious” therapist found guilty of decapitating her Christian friend has become the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of at least 34 years after she was found guilty of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles to dump it in woodland.

The 38-year-old, who the prosecution said was motivated by money, killed Ms Chong in London in June 2021 and deposited the body in Devon.

Judge Richard Marks KC said Mitchell showed no remorse for the murder and it was clear that the “apparently religious” killer is “extremely devious.”

Mr Richards KC added that a “chilling aspect” of the murder was what Mitchell did to Ms Chong’s body.

“I am in no doubt whatsoever and your counsel acknowledges it that this was a murder done for gain,” Mr Marks KC said.

Mr Richards KC said Mitchell was “highly intelligent” and took advantage of Ms Chong who was vulnerable because of her mental health struggles.

Ms Chong’s sister Amy Chong provided a victim impact statement and joined the hearing by video link from Malaysia along with the victim’s nieces Pinky and Yinky and nephew Ryan.

She said in her statement said: “Deborah’s death was a shock to us all. It was difficult to comprehend how it could have happened to her, although we are not close due to certain differences of opinion with regard to religion.

“It saddens me she had to go through such a horrifying ordeal and tragic death.”

Reading his sentencing statement, Mr Richards KC said Mitchell went to Ms Chong’s home with murder in mind.

Mitchell was given a life imprisonment (Screengrab)

“Two weeks later you hired a car for a period of only 24 hours, you were seen on CCTV to put that large suitcase into the hire car. It was clearly heavy, such that you needed a trolley to wheel it down the road and into the car.

“That is because it contained Deborah's body. Your plans went awry when you had a puncture that had to be attended to by the AA, this meant that you had rather less time down there to find a place to secrete the body than you had invisiged. Hence why you were unable to find a more remote location than you did.”

Ms Chong’s headless body was found by holidaymakers beside a woodland footpath near Salcombe on 27 June last year. Following a police search of the area, Ms Chong’s skull was recovered a few metres away from the body.

Gruesome pictures released following the sentencing showed an open suitcase, allegedly used by Mitchell to transport the body to the woods.

During the trial, the prosecution revealed a fake will was found at Mitchell’s house, leaving the bulk of Ms Chong’s estate to her.

A CCTV image of Jemma Mitchell dragging a blue suitcase in north-west London on June 11 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Jurors were told she came up with the plan to kill Ms Chong, who was known as Deborah, after she backed out of giving her £200,000 to pay for repairs to Mitchell’s dilapidated family home, worth £4m.

The trained osteopath, who boasted online of her award-winning skill in human dissection, had denied having anything to do with Ms Chong’s death but declined to give evidence at her trial.

It was claimed on her behalf that the prosecution had failed to prove that she was involved or that Ms Chong was even murdered as a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be “unascertained”.

Jemma Mitchell who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the murder of Mee Kuen Chong (PA Media)

However, a pathologist said her skull fractures could have been caused by being pushed onto a protruding surface or being hit with a weapon, although none was ever recovered.

Multiple rib fractures could have been caused by Ms Chong being stuffed inside a suitcase that Mitchell was seen wheeling away, or during resuscitation attempts, jurors heard.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for seven hours before finding Mitchell guilty of murder.

Standing in the dock, Mitchell appeared impassive and closed her eyes briefly as the verdict was delivered. She was remanded into custody to be sentenced on Friday.

Mee Kuen Chong was last seen in Wembley, London, on 10 June (Handout)

Detective chief inspector Jim Eastwood, who led the investigation, described it as a “truly despicable crime”.

He said: “The motivation for Jemma Mitchell’s actions was money and she showed a significant degree of planning and calculation as she attempted to cover up her horrific actions. The cold facts of this case are shocking.”

In reality, Mitchell had decapitated Ms Chong and stored her remains in the garden of the house she shared with her retired mother, the prosecution suggested.

On 26 June last year, she stowed the body inside the suitcase in the boot of a hire car and drove to Devon.

Jemma Mitchell was seen entering a service station shop near Bristol on CCTV (PA)

En route to Salcombe, the Volvo blew a tyre and Mitchell was forced to drive into a service station and call for assistance.

The repairman called to change the wheel described Mitchell’s “confused” demeanour and an “odd musty smell” inside the vehicle.

Jurors heard that none of the people who came to her aid saw the large blue suitcase in the boot, suggesting she had stashed it somewhere nearby, according to the prosecution.

Following her conviction, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who led the investigation, said: 2Mitchell has never accepted responsibility for Deborah's murder so there are questions which remain unanswered.

“Why she kept her body for a fortnight, why she decapitated her, why she deposited her remains in Salcombe.

“What we do know is that these were evil acts carried out by an evil woman and the only motive clearly was one of financial gain.”

More follows...