For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A young Jewish woman was violently assaulted and robbed while walking in London, with the Metropolitan Police investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday, the 20-year-old was robbed on Rostrevor Avenue in Stamford Hill, north London, by two women who ran off towards the A10.

Footage of the incident circulated online after it was shared by neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, which showed the woman being dragged to the floor.

Detective Inspector Mike Herrick said the woman was left terrified and suffered bruises, but did not need to go to hospital.

(London Shomrim)

He said: “This was a shocking incident and terrifying experience for the victim who was lucky to not receive more serious injuries.

“We don’t underestimate the psychological impact of offences such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects.

“We know footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and understand that there will be added concerns about the motivation behind the attack.

“We will of course keep an open mind about the motive and continue to work closely with the local community to allay any fears.”

The Met Police added on Twiter: “Video footage of a young Jewish woman being violently assaulted and robbed in Haringey yesterday has been widely shared this evening.

“We are not sharing the video in full, but we can confirm that an investigation has been launched.

“Officers take any suggestion of hate crime incredibly seriously and our investigation will include a thorough assessment of the motive for the attack.”