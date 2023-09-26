For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who was wrongly jailed over the killing of Jill Dando has reenacted the news presenter’s death in a bizarre interview.

A new Netflix documentary has reignited interest in the murder of Jill Dando.

Despite being the largest Metropolitan Police investigation with over 2,500 people interviewed , her death remains a mystery.

While Netflix’s three-part series ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ attempts to unravel the various conspiracies around her killing, it fails to shine a light on the true motive behind the shooting that took place on the doorstep of the BBC star’s Fulham home.

Barry George was wrongly convicted of murdering Jill Dando (Netflix )

However, the documentary does feature an interview with Barry George, the only man jailed for her murder whose conviction was squashed by the Court of Appeal a few years later.

In one of the most unsettling and bizarre moments, he requests the help of a crew member to help him reenact the murder.

Speaking to the female producer, he asked: “Do you mind being the guinea pig?”

After she approached him and came within shot of the camera, he explained: “If I’d have pushed you down - you’re facing your door, putting the keys in your door.

“If I’d have pushed you down and it was alleged I pushed you down with the left hand - there’d be masses of blood or gunshot residue over the perpetrator. They found one particle - I rest my case.”

A well-known “local weirdo” and “unemployed loner” with previous sexual convictions, Mr George was not identified as the key suspect in the case until 10 months after Ms Dando’s murder on 26 April 1999.

Jill Dando’s murder in 1999 shocked the nation (Netflix)

After police nabbed him and searched his flat, they found a number of undeveloped camera films with shots of random women, as well as a number of magazines featuring Ms Dando.

However, officers became conviced they’d caught their man after discovering a tiny particle of firearms residue in the pocket of his coat. This turned out to be the only evidence that linked him to the murder, and was later found to be unreliable and led to his acquittal in 2008.

“It makes me angry that they have taken eight years of my life,” he said.

She was shot while standing on the doorstep of her house in Fulham (Netflix)

Ms Dando was found by neighbours slumped on the ground outside her home in Fulham after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head.

At the time, she was best known for presenting BBC One programme Crimewatch with Nick Ross and had won BBC Personality of the Year in 1997.

A number of conspiracies have emerged since her death, including the possibility that she was killed by a professional assassin or by a Serbian warlord for her work in raising funds for Kosovo.

None have been proven, with top lawyer Michael Mansfield KC, who defended George, saying: “The file should still be open. They should be looking.”

‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ is now available to watchon Netflix