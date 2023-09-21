Moment Jill Dando’s BBC newsroom colleagues found out she had been murdered

Broadcaster Jenny Bond has spoken of the moment she and her colleagues found out journalist Jill Dando had been shot dead.

In a clip from the new Netflix crime documentary Who Killed Jill Dando, Ms Bond recalls the moment she found out Miss Dando had died.

She said: “Everything was fine in the newsroom that day. it is a busy, vibrant, noisy place, and then the news came in that a woman had been killed.

“Rumours started going around the newsroom it was Jill and it went terribly quiet.”

The programme, which airs on 26 September, looks into the murder of Miss Dando, 37, who was shot dead on the doorstep of her London home on 26 April 1999.