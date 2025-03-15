Four charged with murder after mother shot dead in block of flats

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four people have been charged with murder after a 40-year-old woman was shot dead in South Wales, police have said.

Joanne Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, South Wales, on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

A fifth person was charged with assisting an offender, South Wales police said.

Three men and two women have been charged, the force said. Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Quailey-Dashper,39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire are all charged with murder.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Kistina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, is charged with assisting offender.

They are all due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detectives have also made a seventh arrest, with a 32-year-old man arrested on Friday evening in the Suffolk area.

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday has been released without charge but has been bailed for further inquiries following an allegation of assault, the force said.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...