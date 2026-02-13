Man admits rape of former Conservative councillor’s ex-wife

Join the Independent Women newsletter with Victoria Richards for a thoughtful take on the week’s headlines Join the Independent Women newsletter Join the Independent Women newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has admitted raping and sexually assaulting the ex-wife wife of a former councillor.

Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape relating to June 30 2015 at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Wiltshire Police said Hamilton’s offences relate to wider criminal proceedings involving Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity.

Judge Christopher Parker KC granted Hamilton conditional bail ahead of sentencing at a later date.

He told the defendant, of no fixed abode, to expect a “very lengthy prison sentence in due course”.

open image in gallery Dean Hamilton admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape relating to June 30 2015 ( Wiltshire Police )

Her former husband, Philip Young, 49, previously admitted multiple charges including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

Young, formerly of Swindon, but now of Amberley Road, Enfield, also admitted multiple counts of administering a substance to his then-wife with intent to stupefy her – with all offences taking place between 2010 and 2023.

He admitted 48 of the 56 charges against him, pleading guilty to 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles.

Young also published more than 500 intimate images and videos of his ex-wife and recorded her doing private acts for his own sexual gratification without her consent between 2010 and 2024.

open image in gallery Philip Young, 49, previously admitted multiple charges including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and voyeurism ( Crown Prosecution Service )

Young, who served as a Conservative Swindon borough councillor for Covingham and Nythe between 2007 and 2010, pleaded not guilty to eight further charges.

He denied three charges of making indecent images of children, alleged to have occurred in July 2024.

Young also pleaded not guilty to possessing a prohibited image and four charges of possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024.

Four other men have appeared in court charged with sexual offences against Ms Young.

open image in gallery Joanne Young waived her right to anonymity ( Wiltshire Police/PA )

Norman Macksoni, of Wood End Close in Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, 47; and Richard Wilkins, 61, of Toothill, Swindon, Wiltshire, have both pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Wilkins has also denied one charge of assault by penetration.

Connor Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way in Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to sexual touching.

Police are also appealing for help to identify another man wanted in connection with the case, describing him as being of large build, with scarring on the back of his head and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Young, Macksoni, Wilkins, Doyle and Hassan are due to stand trial in October.