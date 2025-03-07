Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and Derek Hatton charged with bribery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson is one of 12 people who have been charged as part of an investigation into council corruption.

The 67-year-old, who was first arrested in December 2020, has been charged with bribery, misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, Merseyside Police said on Friday.

Derek Hatton, 77, who was deputy leader of Liverpool City Council in the 1980s, has been charged with bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.

Anderson’s son David Anderson, 37, of Wavertree, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

Sonjia Hatton, 49, of Aigburth, has been charged with one count of misconduct in a public office.

The charges are part of Operation Aloft, which was launched by police to look into the the awarding of commercial and business contracts from Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.

Andrew Barr, formerly the council’s assistant director of highways and planning, 51, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and bribery.

The council’s former head of regeneration Nick Kavanagh, 56, of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of bribery.

Also charged are Phillipa Cook, 49, of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, who faces two counts of bribery and Alex Croft, 29, of Aughton, Lancashire, who is charged with one count of bribery.

Julian Flanagan, 53, of Crosby; Paul Flanagan, 61, of Knowsley Village; Adam McLean, 54, of Woolton; and James Shalliker, 38, of Downholland, Lancashire, and are all charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said all 12 were due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on March 28.