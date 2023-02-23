John Caldwell – latest: Police officer shot in front of son in Omagh, Northern Ireland
Gunmen continued to fire at him after he fell to the ground, NI police say
An off-duty police officer shot in front of his son by masked men in Northern Ireland has been named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
DCI Caldwell was loading footballs into his car when he was shot a number of times at the facility in Omagh around 8pm on Wednesday, according to the police.
The force said that dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus of detectives investigating the shooting.
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said they stand united in outright condemnation of the attack.
“We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder,” they said.
“The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.
“There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.”
‘Masked men’ shoot senior Northern Irish police officer in front of his son
Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus of detectives investigating the shooting of a police detective in Northern Ireland, the force has said.
An off-duty police officer shot in front of his son by masked men in Omagh, Co Tyrone, has been named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
DCI Caldwell was shot a number of times at the facility in Omagh around 8pm on Wednesday.
He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry where Northern Ireland’s chief constable Simon Byrne said he was in a critical but stable condition.
Police officer John Caldwell shot in front of son by ‘masked men’ in Northern Ireland
Police search for masked men after “callous” attack as men continued to fire at officer
At least 15 children just metres away from gunmen when they opened fire
At least 15 children from the local Omagh high school were just metres away from the gunmen when they opened fire, according to Sky News.
The children are said to be “emotionally traumatised” following the incident.
‘It’s the one phone call you never want to get'
When asked how he is coping after a colleague and member of his team was shot, chief constable Simon Byrne said: “It’s the one phone call you never want to get.”
Three men arrested after Omagh shooting, police confirm
Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed that three men have been arrested in Omagh and Coalisland over the shooting of John Caldwell.
Children ‘ran for cover in sheer terror’ as gunmen opened fire
Speaking at a press briefing, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers said children waiting to be collected by their parents after a football training session “ran for cover in sheer terror” when masked gunmen opened fire at John Caldwell.
Watch: Police at scene where officer was shot in Omagh
NI secretary says attack on John Caldwell is ‘cowardly and callous'
Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris described the attack on detective chief inspector John Caldwell as “cowardly and callous”.
He said “a very senior and well-known local police officer” is now in a critical condition in hospital.
Mr Heaton-Harris said the community of Omagh is “completely shocked by this because society has moved on in Northern Ireland”.
He said: “There is no place for violence like this.”
Asked if he was concerned about the safety of PSNI officers, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I’m always concerned about safety of PSNI officers but they’re completely professional, and in all my experiences with them they know exactly what they’re doing and actually are policing the communities of Northern Ireland really effectively and very, very well.
“But this is a really significant event. It’s a very serious event, and it’s difficult to underline how cowardly these people are.”
He said he will be in Northern Ireland “very shortly”.
Rishi Sunak says he is appalled by ‘disgraceful shooting’ in Omagh
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the “disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh”.
Irish premier Leo Varadkar also condemned the “grotesque act of attempted murder”.
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins said: “The shooting of a police officer in front of his son is something that will be condemned by all those who believe in democracy and the peace that we all need to sustain.
“It is to be welcomed that members of all communities have expressed their revulsion at this act.”
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the shooting was “diabolical and unacceptable”, and added there is no excuse or political rationale for it.
She told RTE: “There can be no hiding place for this. There can be no sympathy for this. There is no rhyme or reason politically speaking for a vicious act of thuggery like this.
“Now what we need is an all-Ireland effort co-operation between An Garda Siochana and the PSNI to find the motive for this act, and more importantly to apprehend the perpetrators, and anybody with any evidence or any information must not hesitate in bringing that forward immediately to the appropriate authorities.”
Northern Ireland’s political leaders issue joint statement condemning the shooting
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said they stand united in outright condemnation of the attack.
“We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder,” they said.
“The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.
“There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.
“Those responsible must be brought to justice.
“This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.
“Together we stand with John’s family and his colleagues in the police service at this time.”
Northern Ireland’s political leaders have issued a joint statement condemning the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh.
Police officer shot in Northern Ireland after attack in sports complex
A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
The man was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, police said.
It is understood he was not on duty when he was attacked.
Read more here:
PSNI officer shot in Northern Ireland after attack on Omagh sports complex
Off-duty officer reportedly shot in front of young people at football coaching session