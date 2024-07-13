Support truly

BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy have said that their devastation “cannot be put into words” after three family members were killed in a crossbow attack.

Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were all killed at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on Tuesday evening.

Mr Hunt released a statement on Saturday morning, together with his daughter Amy. They said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

John Hunt and his wife Carol (pictured on the left), also pictured are Hannah and Louise (right) ( Supplied )

“We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful”.

Kyle Clifford, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder. He is in hospital in a serious condition after he was found injured at a cemetery in Enfield on Wednesday.

Hertfordshire Police said that they have recovered a crossbow, but as of Thursday have not been able to question Mr Clifford.

Mr Hunt and his daughter said that aftermath of the attack has been “an extremely difficult time for us”. They added: “We need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.”

Devastated friends, family and colleagues have paid tribute to the Hunts, who have been described as “the most gentle, beautiful family”. Hannah’s boyfriend remembered “the love of my life” in a post on social media this week.

Alex Klein shared a picture of the couple together, saying: “RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon. The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again...I love you Hansy.”

BBC and ITV presenters also paid tribute to the family, with Radio 5 Live host Mark Chapman becoming overcome with emotion as he sent his love to John Hunt and his family.

In a breaking voice, ahead of the coverage of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, Mr Chapman said: “John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sports team, but to all of those who’ve worked here with him over the past 20 years, and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. So, on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sports, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”

Police officers were called to Ashlyn Close, Bushey just before 7pm on Tuesday after neighbours heard screams in the quiet cul-de-sac. Inside they found the three severely injured women who were then pronounced dead at the scene.