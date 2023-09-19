For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a man attacked and killed by an XL Bully has made an emotional plea to stop other families facing the same tragedy.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog in May in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Since Mr Hogg’s death there has been a spate of other attacks by XL Bully dogs, prompting the prime minister to push for a ban on the breed. XL Bullies have been linked to at least two fatal attacks this year and six of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the U.K. last year.

The devastated family of the father-of-two have also called for tougher safety regulations surrounding XL Bully dogs, in a post on Facebook.

Mr Hogg’s mother Carole wrote: “You all know the tragic circumstances in which I lost my precious son to a catastrophic dog attack. There has been so much in the media and so many attacks before and after Jonathan but this can’t go on .

“So many families are grieving these needless deaths. Something has to change.

“I know many people will say these dogs are loving family pets and who am I to disagree. Jonathan loved dogs and wouldn’t have seen any danger in them.

“Only I and my family know the massive void that Jonathan’s early death has caused. We miss and love him everyday and his beautiful children who shouldn’t have had to lose their daddy in these tragic circumstances. Our lives will never be the same.

“I know Rishi wants to ban these dogs due to all the devastating injuries they have caused but surely now should be the time to make sure these dogs are definitely on a lead and muzzled for the safety of everyone.”

Mr Hogg was described by his family as being “one-in-a-million”. In a tribute, Mr Hogg’s older brother Ian told the Manchester Evening News: “He was my little brother and I loved him to bits. He was one in a million - he’d do anything for anybody.

“He was bubbly and loud - the loudest person you ever met. His kids are in bits. I don’t know what we’re going to do.

“I was in the hospital from 11pm to 5am. It was just horrific, I can’t get it out of my head, but the doctors and nurses did everything they could. They were amazing.”