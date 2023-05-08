For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The uncle of a teenager stabbed to death in Dagenham on Friday urged anyone caught up in gangs to “drop your knife” and quit “before it is too late”.

Police named the 18-year-old victim of the east London stabbing as Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, and released his picture on Monday.

Metropolitan Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to Dagenham Heathway tube station shortly before midnight on 5 May to reports of men armed with machetes nearby.

Officers found 18-year-old Mr Kukabu, from Romford, with stab injuries. He died at the scene. A post-mortem examination held on Sunday gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

Local councillor Michel Pongo said he learned “with great sadness” that his nephew was the victim.

He wrote on Twitter: “His mother is inconsolable. If you are [a] gang member, this message is for you: Drop your knife and quit the gangster life before it is too late.”

Police said a second man, aged 20, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury – but his condition is non life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man was released with no further action after police arrested him on suspicion of murder, the force added.

His uncle councillor Michel Pongo issued a heartfelt warning to gang members after nephew’s stabbing death (Barking & Dagenham)

But the same man was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released on bail for this offence.

Police said Mr Kukabu’s family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends.

“Dedicated detectives have been working around the clock since this tragic incident as we strive to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing Jordan.

“Our investigation is making significant progress. Local people have provided us with information, which together with forensic inquiries and analysis of CCTV is enabling us to build a picture of what happened on Friday night.”

Superintendent Martin Rolston, of the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said: “I am well aware of just how much this shocking incident has affected people in Dagenham and the surrounding area.

“I share their concerns and can assure local people that the Met’s investigation is painstaking and completely focused on getting justice for the family and friends of Jordan.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet MetCC quoting 8711/05May or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.