Boy charged with murder after ‘hard working lad’ dies in Bath city centre

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old man who died in Bath city centre, as a teenager was arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Ben Moncrieff died after an incident shortly before 3.30am on Saturday morning, with a crime scene set up outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s Southgate Street.

A 15-year-old boy, who is from south London but cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He was due to appear before magistrates in Bristol on Monday.

Police at the scene outside McDonald’s in Bath (SWNS)

Mr Moncrieff’s friend Alfie Rosser set up a Gofundme page set up in his memory, which has so far raised more than £6,000 for his funeral.

“Ben was a hard-working lad,” Mr Rosser wrote. “The pain we’re all experiencing is something words can’t describe but I hope you’re happy up there seeing us all cherish the many memories we all made with you.”

“Ben was not only one of the most loving people I had the pleasure to meet he was also the funniest,” he continued. “He brought endless smiles to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and will never be forgotten.

“I’m so lucky to have made so many memories with you and I will cherish them every day you’re not here with me. Ben you deserved so much better than this and for that reason I hope we can raise money to give him the funeral and send off he deserves. You will be missed forever Ben we will never forget you.”

Three people were initially arrested in connection with the incident, but two people were subsequently released without charge.

Mr Moncrieff’s family have been informed of the charging decision and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Forensic officers were seen looking into bins at the scene (SWNS)

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said on Sunday: “Our thoughts remain with Ben’s family at this difficult time. Specially-trained officers are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

“While such tragic incidents are rare in Bath, people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while investigative enquiries are carried out and officer patrols conducted. We would encourage anyone who does have concerns to speak with those officers who will be happy to assist.

“A scene remains in place at this time. We appreciate that will cause some disruption to the public and businesses today, but would please ask for understanding while officers carry out important work to establish what has happened.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of the surrounding area or has information that may assist our investigation is please asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105088.”