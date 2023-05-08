Police hunt for masked gang after teen stabbed to death in targeted attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed to death in High Wycombe.

Police are searching for four masked suspects following the attack, which happened on Easton Road, High Wycombe, at around 7pm on Sunday.

Another 17-year-old was injured in the attack, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the attack should contact authorities, police said.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has been killed, and I know it will cause a great deal of concern in the community.

“However, I’d like to reassure everyone we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and details as to what has happened are currently very limited.

“The incident occurred between around 7pm and 7.30 pm close to the main car parks of Easton Street at a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.

“It is therefore very important that anyone who was close to Easton Street at this time and saw something unusual or out of the ordinary or indeed knows anything about this incident gets in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone who has any information or footage from dash-cams, doorbells or CCTV close to Easton Street is urged to make contact.”