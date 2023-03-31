Two boys arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, died following robbery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 82 year-old woman died following a robbery at her home in Suffolk.

Officers were called just after 1.50pm on Saturday 25 March, to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home in Pakefield.

The incident is believed to have occurred at some point between the evening of Friday 24 March and early Saturday morning, 25 March.

A forensic officer in Grayson Avenue, Pakefield, Suffolk, as police investigate

The victim, Joy Middleditch. was found conscious but in a serious condition and was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment but died in the early hours of Monday 27 March.

Officers have been pursuing numerous lines of enquiry and on Friday arrested two males in connection with the incident.

A Suffolk police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from the Lowestoft area, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday 27 March. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending further investigation.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, preferably using the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O10-PO1 or by calling 101 quoting the reference 37/17537/23.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”