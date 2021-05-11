A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April.

Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, appeared in person at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Mr Wheeler was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, 13 May.

James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Additional reporting by Press Association