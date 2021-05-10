Julia James: 21-year-old man charged with murder of PCSO

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

James, a well-respected police community support officer known for her work helping domestic violence victims, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April.

Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, has been charged with her murder, Kent Police said.

He remains in custody and is due to appear via videolink at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

James, who has been described as "fiercely loyal" by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Large numbers of police, from several forces, were in Aylesham on Monday as the probe into her death continued.

