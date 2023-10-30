For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CCTV footage has revealed Justin Henry’s last moments after police launched a murder investigation following his disappearance over two weeks ago.

The 34-year-old’s “devastated” family has also made a “desperate” appeal to the public for information after he vanished on Sunday 15 October following a visit to a McDonald’s drive-thru in south London.

He was last seen in person at his partner’s address in Brixton that evening. Then, at around 9.50pm, CCTV shows him buying food at the fast food restaurant on London Road in Croydon, with police believing this to be the final sighting of Mr Henry.

Justin Henry was last seen at a McDonald’s drive-through in south London on 15 October (Met Police)

Mr Henry was reported missing the following day. The Metropolitan Police subsequently launched a murder investigation, however, a body is yet to be found.

Police inquiries have led officers to believe Mr Henry, who has links to the Forest Hill area, drove from the McDonald’s to nearby Waddon New Road in his silver Mercedes E Class. The car remained there for around two-and-a-half hours before later being driven to Kingswood Drive in Crystal Palace.

Officers said it was not clear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived at Kingswood Drive shortly after 1am as the CCTV image of the driver is not clear. Mr Henry’s family say they are certain it was not him.

CCTV shows Mr Henry buying food at McDonald’s on London Road in Croydon, with police believing this to be the final sighting of the 34-year-old (Met Police)

Describing him as a “loving and happy person [who] wouldn’t hurt a fly”, his family, who has not seen or heard from him since he vanished, believe his disappearance to be “totally out of character”.

Pleading for information on Mr Henry’s whereabouts, a spokesperson for the family said: “Our family is devastated and want answers. Justin is a loving and happy person and wouldn’t hurt a fly. This is a plea to the public for information on where Justin is. This could be your son or loved one. Justin comes from a very close family who are desperate for answers.”

Louis Benjamin, 29, of Waddon New Road, has been charged with Mr Henry’s murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 30 October. Jamal Ali-Richards, 28, has also been charged with murder in connection with the investigation. A 27-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping has since been bailed until mid-January pending further inquiries.

Officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Mr Henry’s car as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries.

However, the Met said detectives still “desperately” need more information about Mr Henry’s disappearance and the days leading up to him going missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We hope that in releasing this footage it will jog someone’s memory and help us give Justin’s family the answers they are desperately waiting for. Our investigation remains ongoing and I want to reiterate my commitment to his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues.

“I would ask the public to look at this footage. Do you remember seeing this car? Do you remember seeing the driver? Did you see this car after it left McDonald’s? Mr Henry’s family are depending on your answers to these questions. Please come forward and share what you know either with police directly or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, contact via Twitter/X @MetCC, quoting Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct or online via at mipp.police.uk. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/