Man charged with murdering baby as family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ three-week-old boy

Kadees Mohammed was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Matt Mathers
Thursday 20 October 2022 11:48
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man has been charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham, police have said.

Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, Sparkhill, was also charged with assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.

The victim has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim. He died at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill on Tuesday.

In a statement issued through police, the baby's family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim.

"A beautiful flower in our lives."

The statement added: "Your family loves you so much. We will be together again one day.

"It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home."

Relatives continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers, while two women injured in the incident have been treated and discharged from hospital.

