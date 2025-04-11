Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mother who murdered her two young sons, 2 and 5, in the bath is jailed

Kara Alexander, 47, was found guilty of murdering Elijah Thomas and Marley Thomas in the bath

Bryony Gooch
Friday 11 April 2025 12:01 BST
(The Independent)

A mother who murdered her two young sons has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kara Alexander, 47, of Dagenham, east London, was found guilty of murdering Elijah Thomas, two, and Marley Thomas, five, in the bath at their home in Cornwallis Road in December 2022.

At Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced Alexander to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and 252 days.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

