Mother who murdered her two young sons, 2 and 5, in the bath is jailed
A mother who murdered her two young sons has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Kara Alexander, 47, of Dagenham, east London, was found guilty of murdering Elijah Thomas, two, and Marley Thomas, five, in the bath at their home in Cornwallis Road in December 2022.
At Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced Alexander to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and 252 days.
