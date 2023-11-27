‘Predator’ who attacked homeless woman and poured petrol on second victim jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A violent man who preyed on a homeless woman and subjected another woman to “extreme violence” by pouring petrol in her eyes has been jailed.

Karl Mark Giddings, 50, brutally attacked his first victim on 28 September last year at a mutual friend’s address in Kensington and Chelsea, having previously met her while both of them were homeless.

After preying on her vulnerabilities, he punched and kicked her numerous times in the face and body, while threatening to blind her. She was found the following day curled up on the floor of a carpark by a homeless charity worker.

When interviewed by police officers, his victim was unable to speak properly due to multiple cuts to her face and black eyes. Due to the injuries she sustained, she was barely recognisable and had to receive medical care from an eye and facial specialist.

Four months later on 20 January this year, Giddings attacked another woman whom he had known for about 20 years. He subjected her to around five hours of extreme violence by hitting her body with such force that her ribs cracked and slamming her head against a wall.

Over the course of the assault, he also poured petrol over her and rubbed it into her eyes. After police were called, Giddings was arrested in a communal area of a block of flats in Alfred Road in February.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent at Southwark Crown Court, and has now been jailed for nine years with an additional five years on licence.

Detective Constable Dax Borcha, from Central West Basic Command, said: “Both victims have shown tremendous strength and courage throughout this investigation.

“Giddings is clearly an extremely dangerous man. I am pleased our investigation has resulted in him being jailed for a considerable amount of time and I hope today’s result shows just how committed we are to bringing predatory offenders to justice.”