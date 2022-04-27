A man has been charged with the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon.

Lancashire Police said Andrew Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.

The 50-year-old was originally arrested for kidnap before being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Kenyon on Tuesday.

Ms Kenyon, a 33-year-old mother of two from Padiham, near Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday 22 April.

It is believed she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van north from Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area.

Police continue to search for the missing woman but believe she is dead.

Her family were told that Burfield had been charged and were being supported by specialist officers.

The family thanked well-wishers but asked for people to respect their privacy.

More follows...