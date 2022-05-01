A body found in the search for missing Katie Kenyon has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.

Ms Kenyon, 33, was last seen getting into a silver Ford Transit van in Burnley at around 9.30am on 22 April, which then headed towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the Home Office confirmed that she died of head injuries.

Lancashire Police found a body on Friday night in the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.

On Friday, Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Ms Kenyon.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court. He was remanded in custody.

Judge Simon Medland QC told the defendant the trial is set for November 14 this year.

On Sunday afternoon, the force tweeted: “We can now sadly confirm that the body found in the Forest of Bowland is that of Katie Kenyon.

“We found Katie on Friday following extensive searches and she has now been formally identified as the missing Padiham mum, 33.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday and the cause of death was given as head injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with Katie‘s family and loved ones at this difficult time. The family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers.”

On Wednesday last week police carried out searches in Gisburn Forest, a remote beauty spot in east Lancashire.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces scoured the area of dense forest looking for Ms Kenyon.

The hunt involved police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.