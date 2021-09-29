Katie Price charged with driving while disqualified after car crash

Reality TV star Katie Price has been charged with driving whilst disqualified after she was involved in a car crash near her home in Sussex.

Police said that the 43-year-old, who has also been charged with using a car in a public place without third party insurance, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley remand court on Wednesday.

The reality star was arrested after crashing her car in the early hours of Tuesday morning, The Sun reported. She was taken to hospital after the incident but it not believed to be seriously injured.

A statement from Sussex Police about the crash said: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6:20am on Tuesday (September 28).

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

A spokesperson for the force later said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”

A picture, published by The Sun, appeared to show a car on its side at the scene of the crash.

A statement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6:30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

“One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital”.

More follows...