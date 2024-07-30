Arrest warrant issued for Katie Price over bankruptcy court case

Support truly

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former glamour model Katie Price after she failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

In March, the 46-year-old was declared bankrupt for the second time over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05, according to court documents.

The demand for payment was made by HMRC in October 2023, yet the High Court had previously heard she had failed to respond.

She was made aware of the ruling during an appearance on a podcast, in which she was told there was a breaking news alert about her. She responded: “Has it? Oh get lost… Are you actually serious, while I’m sat here? What have I done now?”

Ms Price was first declared bankrupt in 2019 over unpaid debts, with the court told the bill derived from self-assessments between 2020 and 2022, and includes income tax, surcharges, VAT and interest.

In written submissions to the High Court in April, Darragh Connell, representing the trustees of her first bankruptcy, said: “The respondent should be in no doubt that any future non-attendance without a reasonable excuse will constitute contempt of court and necessitate an application for a warrant for her arrest.”

