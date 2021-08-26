Katie Price has reportedly said she “cannot face” a court hearing after she was allegedly assaulted in her home.

The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday the 43-year-old reality star believes she is not “mentally strong enough” to appear as a witness.

The comments, which reportedly came from an unnamed friend of Price, said: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

Speaking out yesterday, the mum-of-five told The Sun of how she “ran away” after allegedly being “punched” in her own home. Photographs shared by the newspaper showed bruising and cuts on her face.

A source close to the star told The Sun that her £50,000 engagement ring given to her by fiancé Carl Woods was targeted in the attack.

Essex Police said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour”. He has since been released on bail until 20 September.

Price told The Sun: “I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

A police spokesperson told The Independent they were still investigating the alleged attack.

They said: “We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our enquiries continue.”

Price is a former model and one of Britain’s best-known reality stars. She started her modelling career at 17, under the pseudonym Jordan, and rose to fame during the late 1990s.

She later starred in a number of TV documentaries and reality shows, as well as releasing numerous books, perfumes, clothes and other products.

She has been involved in a number of court cases in recent years relating to driving, bankruptcy and libel.