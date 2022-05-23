Katie Price due in court accused of speeding while banned two weeks before drink-drive crash
The star checked herself into rehab following the crash
Katie Price is facing yet another speeding charge having been caught allegedly breaking a 60mph limit.
The incident is said to have happened two weeks before she crashed her BMW while under the influence of alcohol and drugs on September 28, 2021.
Footage from the scene of the crash showed Ms Price rolling her BMW in the early hours of the morning.
She was rushed to hospital following the accident and later checked herself into The Priory, a private mental health and rehab clinic.
Two weeks before the crash, police say Ms Price broke a 60mph speed limit on the A24 near West Grinstead.
A Sussex Police radar gun recorded her breaking the 60mph limit on Monday 13 September 2021, it is alleged.
Ms Price allegedly failed to provide police with details of who was driving the BMW. If found guilty, she could get another six penalty points added to the licence that she has already lost.
The new speeding charge is set to be heard on Tuesday and Ms Price will appear at Lewes Crown Court the following day on Wednesday 23 May.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.