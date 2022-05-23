Katie Price is facing yet another speeding charge having been caught allegedly breaking a 60mph limit.

The incident is said to have happened two weeks before she crashed her BMW while under the influence of alcohol and drugs on September 28, 2021.

Footage from the scene of the crash showed Ms Price rolling her BMW in the early hours of the morning.

She was rushed to hospital following the accident and later checked herself into The Priory, a private mental health and rehab clinic.

Two weeks before the crash, police say Ms Price broke a 60mph speed limit on the A24 near West Grinstead.

A Sussex Police radar gun recorded her breaking the 60mph limit on Monday 13 September 2021, it is alleged.

Ms Price allegedly failed to provide police with details of who was driving the BMW. If found guilty, she could get another six penalty points added to the licence that she has already lost.

The new speeding charge is set to be heard on Tuesday and Ms Price will appear at Lewes Crown Court the following day on Wednesday 23 May.